Youth to play key role in transforming India into Viksit Bharat: Guv

GORAKHPUR Emphasising on quality research in higher education, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said here on Friday that now Nobel laureates were expected from Indian universities, as in the past 80 years, no Indian had received this coveted prize. Patel was presiding over the 43rd convocation programme of DDU Gorakhpur University on Friday. UP governor Anandiben Patel with DDU Gorakhpur University VC Prof Poonam at the convocation. (HT)

Highlighting the budgetary provision made by the union government in the recent budget, the governor said ₹1.48 crore had been earmarked for attaining the goal of self-reliant India. In addition to this, ₹19,025 crore had been allocated for the University Grants Commission and universities had to decide how they could benefit from these budgetary provisions.

She said two-thirds population of India that was young would play a key role in transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047 as dreamed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The governor conferred 138 gold medals on 61 students and girls outshone boys by grabbing 49 gold medals, while boys got 22 gold medals. Patel also awarded Phd degrees to166 research scholars including 70 girls and 96 boys, apart from awarding degrees to 87,359 graduates and post graduates.

Chief guest on this occasion, chief executive of Edelweiss Mutual Fund Radhika Gupta said self-confidence was a must in life. She said no one should be disappointed if he or she failed to achieve targets but should work on plan B and C.