Zoo installs sprinklers, foggers to keep animals cool

Sprinklers, artificial ponds, foggers and more such facilities are being provided to the animals at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow to protect them from the onslaught of heatwave. (File photo)

Several heat protective measures which started getting installed as part of a project last year, are now complete in time.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rotating sprinkler systems have been installed in the enclosures for deer, which are turned on from 11am and function till 4pm for the animals to bathe, and more than 25 coolers have been installed in the enclosures for lions, tigers, primates, and aquarium among others.

Besides artificial ponds in bird houses and other enclosures, the foggers have been introduced for the first time this summer in the Lucknow Zoo.

As far as dietary regulations are concerned, fresh fruits, flowers, and vegetables like cucumber, green leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits like watermelon and mango have been added to the animals’ food charts. Grass mats and vetiver sheets have been tied in the enclosures to keep them cool during the day.

Benches, fans and cold drinking water facilities have been ensured for zoo visitors as well.