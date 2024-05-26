 Zoo installs sprinklers, foggers to keep animals cool - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zoo installs sprinklers, foggers to keep animals cool

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Animals at Lucknow Zoo are being provided with sprinklers, artificial ponds, foggers, and other facilities to protect them from the heatwave, along with dietary improvements.

Sprinklers, artificial ponds, foggers and more such facilities are being provided to the animals at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow to protect them from the onslaught of heatwave.

(File photo)
(File photo)

Several heat protective measures which started getting installed as part of a project last year, are now complete in time.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rotating sprinkler systems have been installed in the enclosures for deer, which are turned on from 11am and function till 4pm for the animals to bathe, and more than 25 coolers have been installed in the enclosures for lions, tigers, primates, and aquarium among others.

Besides artificial ponds in bird houses and other enclosures, the foggers have been introduced for the first time this summer in the Lucknow Zoo.

As far as dietary regulations are concerned, fresh fruits, flowers, and vegetables like cucumber, green leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits like watermelon and mango have been added to the animals’ food charts. Grass mats and vetiver sheets have been tied in the enclosures to keep them cool during the day.

Benches, fans and cold drinking water facilities have been ensured for zoo visitors as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Zoo installs sprinklers, foggers to keep animals cool
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On