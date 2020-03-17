e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 14 samples taken from areas close to Buddha Nullah fail purity test

Ludhiana: 14 samples taken from areas close to Buddha Nullah fail purity test

The report, which the health department received recently, revealed that the samples were not found potable.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Buddha Nullah
Buddha Nullah (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

While hue and cry is being raised by residents over contamination of groundwater caused due to Buddha Nullah pollution, 14 water samples collected by the district health department from areas in the vicinity of the drain have failed purity test.

As per the information, the samples were collected in the mid of February from New Shivpuri, Upkar Nagar, Jeevan Nagar (Tajpur Road), Fatehgarh Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar and Bhola Colony.

Those were then sent to the state public health laboratory in Kharar near Chandigarh.

The report, which the health department received recently, revealed that the samples were not found potable.

In a letter sent to the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), the civil surgeon office has mentioned that the samples were collected in the presence of civic body staff.

The MC has also been asked to chlorinate the water before supplying it to households.

The health department has sought an action-taken report from the civic body in order to forward it to the state department.

One of the health department officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Water samples are collected on regular basis. This is not the first time they failed the purity test. Earlier too, samples taken from even government schools were found impure. Residents in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah as well as outside the MC limits have been complaining about diseases caused due to water contamination.”

MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said potable water is being supplied by the civic body to all households.

“Sometimes, there is a leakage in the connection of a particular property due to which contamination takes place,” he claimed.

“Meanwhile, teams have been deployed in the areas which fared poorly in the purity test. Action would be taken against the MC staffers concerned if any anomaly is found on their part,” he added.

top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities