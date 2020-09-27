e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 19-year-old killed after chase ends in crash

Ludhiana: 19-year-old killed after chase ends in crash

The victim along with his brothers was being chased by workers of a roadside eatery following a clash.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 19-year-old man was killed in an accident after his bike rammed into a truck near Samrala Chowk, police said on Sunday. The victim along with his brothers was being chased by workers of a roadside eatery following a clash.

The victim has been identified as Nakul Mehra, 19 of Mayapuri. However, the victim’s kin has accused the eatery workers of beating him to death.

The victim’s kin visited Dharampura police station and demanded a murder case to be registered against workers of the eatery.

The victim’s maternal uncle Harish Kumar said that on Saturday Nakul and his two elder brothers Karan and Arjun, had gone to a dhaba to have dinner. At around 11.30 pm they called their family members to inform them that they have landed in a scuffle with the workers of the eatery who brutally thrashed them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Deepak Pareek said that the trio landed in a scuffle with the workers of the eatery and later fled the spot. They returned with bricks and stones and attacked the dhaba workers and escaped on their bikes. The workers gave them a chase. In an attempt to escape, Nakul rammed his motorcycle into a truck, while his brothers Karan and Arjun were riding on another bike.

The passersby took the victim to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The ADCP added that the mishap has been captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. However, the police will lodge an FIR of accidental death against the dhaba workers, as they were chasing Nakul.

top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In