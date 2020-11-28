e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 3 dead, 85 test +ve for Covid-19

Ludhiana: 3 dead, 85 test +ve for Covid-19

The dead include a 75-year-old male from Mundian, a 67-year-old male from Patel Nagar and an 82-year-old male from New Shimlapuri.

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said 18 persons from other districts and states have also tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. (Representative image)
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said 18 persons from other districts and states have also tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. (Representative image)(HT PHOTO)
         

Three persons died while 85 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. The contagion has so far claimed 897 lives in the district and infected 22, 542 persons. As many as 20, 768 persons have successfully recovered while 874 persons are still battling it.

The dead include a 75-year-old male from Mundian, a 67-year-old male from Patel Nagar and an 82-year-old male from New Shimlapuri.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said 18 persons from other districts and states have also tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. He added that on Friday, 147 persons were sent into home quarantine while the samples of 3, 753 suspected patients were sent for testing.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In