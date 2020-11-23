Ludhiana: 376 govt primary school heads, staff lauded for using e-content to teach students

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:15 IST

Heads and staff of 376 government primary schools (GPS) in the district were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday when they received appreciation letters via WhatsApp from state education secretary Krishan Kumar for using e-content developed by the state education department so that students could continue with online classes.

The letters sent on WhatsApp groups, stated that the work done by the school heads and staff is an inspiration for other schools.

“The department acknowledges and appreciates the extraordinary efforts put in for teaching through LEDs and projectors installed in government schools. As a result of their efforts, children of primary schools have been able to study online as the schools were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Due to the lockdown imposed in March, schools had been shut down due to which teachers were directed to use e-content for teaching that was sent daily on WhatsApp.

According to the school heads, the acknowledgment of the work put in by them will motivate them to do better. School heads have also stated that every teacher has tried to reach out to their students and encourage them to study online.

Lakhwinder Singh Grewal, head of GPS, Macchiwara 2 who is a recipient of the letter, said, “We have a total of 12 teachers in our school who are sending slides to students on a daily basis so that they can study at home. The state education department has come up with an app and all the study material is available through which teachers are continuing to teach students. This appreciation will motivate more teachers to work hard.”

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer, elementary, said, “We have dedicated teachers and all of them are using online material to teach students. Slides containing qualitative material is sent to students according to the syllabus every day.”