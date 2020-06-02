Ludhiana administration issues new guidelines for unlock 1.0

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:14 IST

District magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal issued guidelines for lockdown 5.0/unlock 1.0 from June 1 to 30 on Monday and urged the people to adhere to them as their violation would invite action under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

MOVEMENT OF INDIVIDUALS

He said the movement of individuals would remain prohibited in the district from 9pm to 5am and appealed to the people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 to stay home. They should come out only in case of emergency, he said.

He said cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places would remain closed. He said social, political, sports, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations would also not be allowed during unlock 1.0.

The DC said spitting in public places, consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places was prohibited. However, there would be no restriction on the sale of these items.

GUESTS AT WEDDINGS

The deputy commissioner said the number of guests would not exceed 50 at weddings and not more than 20 at funerals/last rites.

He said religious places would remain closed till June 7 along with hotels and other hospitality services and shopping malls.

He said restaurants could be opened for take-home or home delivery services, but in-dine services are banned till June 7.

INTER-STATE MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE

He said the inter-state movement of people by domestic flights/trains/buses/cars etc has been allowed subject to the condition that incoming passengers would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the health department and passengers would be required to either download Cova-app and get self-generated ‘e-pass’ or declare their particulars at the airport/railway station/bus stand/inter-state border as the case may be.

MOVEMENT OF INTER-STATE BUSES

He said the inter-state buses would be allowed with mutual consent of the states and the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles such as taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars would be permitted against self-generated e-pass.

He said two-wheelers (1+1) passengers and four wheelers (1+2) passengers would be allowed and added no pass would be required for activities such as shopping, going to the office and workplace.

He said shopping malls would remain closed, but all shops. including shops in main bazaars in both urban and rural areas, have been allowed to open from 7am to 7pm.

He said liquor vends would, however, remain open from 8 am to 8 pm and barber shops, hair-cut saloons, beauty parlours and spas would be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm.

Agrawal said sports complexes and stadiums would be allowed without spectators.

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

He said construction activities were allowed without any restriction in both urban and rural areas and agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services and others were also allowed without any restriction.

The DC said social distancing should always be maintained for all the activities. He said now no separate permission would be required by industries and other establishments to resume their operations.

He said all employees, government and private, would be allowed to move without passes from 5am to 9pm.