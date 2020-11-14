e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy

Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy

Many of these kids used to beg on streets or go for rag-picking to make a living, but now they have pledged not to accept any donations and become self-reliant

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 01:24 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Advocate Hariom Jindal taking computer lessons for slum children in Ludhiana.
Advocate Hariom Jindal taking computer lessons for slum children in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
         

For 10-year-old Munni and several other slum children in the city, this Diwali marks their passage from the darkness of a digital divide to the light of education.

Having never touched a computer before, some 200-odd slum children in the city are now able to independently use basic computer applications, such as Paint and MS Word, all thanks to a city-based advocate, Hariom Jindal.

Jindal, who runs a school for slum children, had introduced computer classes for the students last month, when the school reopened for the first time after the lockdown.

“In this day and age, computer literacy is very important. Our idea is to provide basic computer education to these children so that they can find themselves a good job, and don’t suffer the plight of their parents,” says Jindal.

Many of these kids used to beg on streets or go for rag-picking to make a living, but now they have pledged not to accept any donations.

“People used to come and donate food, sweets and crackers in the slums every year. But this year, we won’t accept any of it,” says Seema, 13, one of the students at Jindal’s school.

She proudly reveals that though she started taking the computer lessons only a week ago, she is already adept at Paint.

Her friend Munni, 10, adds, “I am very excited and grateful to be receiving these lessons. I want to grow up and become a teacher so that I can teach other children like me.”

Jindal says that he tells his students that free food and donations only make them dependent on others. “Only education can make one completely independent and self-reliant,” he says.

Won’t accept donations,

free food, say slum kids

Just like students at Jindal’s school, 3,200 other slum children, studying at a school run by Nobel Foundation, have pledged to not accept any free food, firecrackers or sweets.

Rajinder Sharma, head of the Nobel Foundation, says that 99% of the slum kids don’t accept such donations. Sunny, 12, a student of the school says, “Every year, people come in big cars and offer us food and sweets. We turn them down and our reaction surprises them. We ask them to help us in our education instead of offering us free goodies.”

Rekha, his classmate, says, “We won’t make a beeline in front of these cars this time. Instead, we will be making rangolis, applying mehendi and taking part in online competitions this Diwali.”

Ludhiana police bring a

smile to kids, masks for safety

The Ludhiana Police and the Rotary Club of Ludhiana have joined hands this Diwali to bring a smile on children’s faces and also ensuring that they stay safe amid the pandemic.

On Friday, the police visited the slums near Pataka Market, on Hambran Road, and distributed masks, chocolate packets and stationery items such as pencil box, colours, colouring books and notebooks among children.

Joint commissioner of police Bhagirath Singh Meena, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, special branch) Rupinder Kaur, ADCP Sameer Verma, Rotary Club zonal president Amanpreet Singh and advocate Rajinder Babbar were among those who visited the slums as part of this programme.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, in a special message, said, “This festive season, we stand with slum children to help them celebrate a Happy and Covid-free Diwali.”

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
40-yr-old sets himself on fire at mall after store refuses to replace handset
40-yr-old sets himself on fire at mall after store refuses to replace handset
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In