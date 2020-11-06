e-paper
Ludhiana: 'Agitations to increase tension between industry and farmers'

Ludhiana: ‘Agitations to increase tension between industry and farmers’

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:32 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Trucks stranded on the highway during farmers' agitations in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Ludhiana: Already struggling due to suspension of trains due to the ‘Rail Roko’ agitations, industrialists across Ludhiana said that tensions between industrialists and farmers are set to increase if the protests go on.

They rued that over 4,000 consignments are already stuck at the ports due to the rail roko agitation and Thursday’s agitation only added to their woes as they could not carry out inter-district dispatch of goods either.

A section of the industry also urged farmers to take the fight to Delhi rather than damaging the economy of Punjab, adding that they will extend their support to the farmers if they do so.

All Industries and Trade Forum president Badish Jindal said, “Farmers should understand that their agitation in the state is not affecting the Union government in any way. They are only damaging the economy of the state by becoming a hindrance to the industry’s operations. This will increase tension between the industry and farmers as the industry has been badly affected by these protests.”

“The governments have also failed to resolve the issue and are doing petty politics. Lakhs of labourers are out of job as factories are being closed due to the shortage of raw material,” said Jindal, adding, “The farmers should march towards Delhi. We will support them then.”

The industrialists said every industry – be it the bicycle industry, hosiery, auto parts, sewing machine or dyeing industry – has been affected by the farmers’ agitation.

United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) president DS Chawla said, “We are not against the farmers but they should also understand that we are suffering. Our consignments are stuck but we are not risking transporting the goods on trucks either as we fear damage on the way. We urge the farmers and the governments to resolve the matter at the earliest.”

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation president (FICO) Gurmeet Kular said, “Industrialists are being forced to shut down the factories as there is shortage of raw material. If this crisis continues, the industrialists and labourers will also be forced to take to roads.”

