Ludhiana: Air quality remains “poor”, data says stubble burning up by 50% in district

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:46 IST

The air quality in the city remained in the “poor’’ category for the eighth consecutive day, as per the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) as per the CPCB was 257 in the city on Tuesday. As per the data shared by the board, the maximum level of PM2.5 recorded during the day was 342.

Requesting anonymity, an official from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said that the pollution levels deteriorated further due to the rising incidents of stubble burning.

As many as 1,803 stubble burning incidents have been reported from September 21 to November 3 in the district, whereas 796 and 557 farm fires were reported in the corresponding period in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Dust began to form since the daybreak and continued throughout the day.

The rise in the cases had witnessed despite repeated requests from Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma to refrain from burning paddy straw especially amid the pandemic, which can further lead to serious implications in aggravating the health issues of those who are already suffering from several diseases.

To prevent crop residue burning during Kharif season especially amid the pandemic, the district administration had appointed nodal officers for paddy growing villages where stubble was being traditionally put to fire.

Nodal officers were appointed for each village where the paddy is grown and its stubble is being burnt, but they failed to plug the menace.

The staff of municipal cooperation, revenue, rural development, and panchayats, agriculture, horticulture, and soil conservation departments and PPCB besides guardians of governance were asked to spread awareness to stamp out the unhealthy practice of stubble burning in the state, but the employees have failed to keep a check on farm fire incidents.