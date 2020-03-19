Ludhiana BJP councillor demands extension of last date to avail rebate on property tax

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:12 IST

Amid rising concern over the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manju Aggarwal has demanded that the government extend the last date to submit property tax with 10% rebate.

Aggarwal, who is the councillor from ward number 57, submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at Zone A office of municipal corporation (MC), asking the last date be extended to May 15. Presently, March 31 is the deadline for submission of the pending tax with 10% rebate and without any penalty. The councillor said the last date should be extended “as the government has also announced a penalty waiver on pending water and sewer charges till May 15.”

A copy of the memorandum has also been submitted with local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra.

Aggarwal said, “Residents are not coming to the MC office due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In view of this, the government should extend the last date to submit the property tax with 10% rebate.”

‘DIFFICULT TO MEET RECOVERY TARGETS’

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said, “The civic body will not be able to meet its recovery targets as few residents are showing up for submitting the pending tax.”

Mayor Sandhu said the MC will send a recommendation to the state government regarding the same “but the final decision has to be taken by the local bodies department.”