e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana BJP unit stages sit-in against power tariff hike in Punjab

Ludhiana BJP unit stages sit-in against power tariff hike in Punjab

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the chief engineer in this regard.

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BJP workers during their protest near Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Friday.
BJP workers during their protest near Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The district unit of BJP on Friday staged a sit-in protest outside the office of electricity board chief engineer against not waiving the fixed charges on industrial connections and hike in domestic power tariff in the state.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the chief engineer in this regard.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal said the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has backtracked from its announcement, which shows that it is not serious about the problems of people and industries in Punjab.

Singhal alleged that the state government also increased the charges on domestic electricity supply by tweaking some regulations. He said the government did not withdraw fixed expenditure incurred on electricity bills of industrial consumption medium supply and large supply connections from March 22 to May 22, despite industrialists’ requests.

Since the shutdown of industrial units was not voluntary, but done in compliance of official orders, it becomes the responsibility of the government to waive the fixed power expenses, he demanded.

“It is a matter of great sorrow and shame that the elected representative of the state is trying to rob people by adopting such tactics. Industries in Punjab are not in a position to pay these charges,” stressed Singhal.

BJP district media chief Satish Kumar and district vice-president Yogendra Makol among others were present on the occasion.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In