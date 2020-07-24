Ludhiana BJP unit stages sit-in against power tariff hike in Punjab

cities

The district unit of BJP on Friday staged a sit-in protest outside the office of electricity board chief engineer against not waiving the fixed charges on industrial connections and hike in domestic power tariff in the state.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the chief engineer in this regard.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal said the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has backtracked from its announcement, which shows that it is not serious about the problems of people and industries in Punjab.

Singhal alleged that the state government also increased the charges on domestic electricity supply by tweaking some regulations. He said the government did not withdraw fixed expenditure incurred on electricity bills of industrial consumption medium supply and large supply connections from March 22 to May 22, despite industrialists’ requests.

Since the shutdown of industrial units was not voluntary, but done in compliance of official orders, it becomes the responsibility of the government to waive the fixed power expenses, he demanded.

“It is a matter of great sorrow and shame that the elected representative of the state is trying to rob people by adopting such tactics. Industries in Punjab are not in a position to pay these charges,” stressed Singhal.

BJP district media chief Satish Kumar and district vice-president Yogendra Makol among others were present on the occasion.