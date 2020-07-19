Ludhiana: Brothers, relatives of ‘kidnapped’ woman held for falsely implicating estranged kin

cities

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:36 IST

The police on Sunday claimed to have solved the ‘kidnapping’ of a 25-year-old woman with the arrest of her two brothers and two distant relatives.

The ‘kidnapped’ woman, Kia, was found in a house in Bajra village. The police have arrested Mohammad Sipahia of Kutbewal village, his brother Mohammad Mashoor, their sister Kia, two distant relatives Jabbu and Fakardeen of Phillaur.

On July 16, Mohammad Sipahia had lodged a complaint against Makhan of Bilaspur village, Jagraon, his son Shareef and brother Dulla for thrashing him and kidnapping his sister Kia from near Qadian crossing on GT Road.

Sipahia had told the police that Makhan’s daughter Sakoora was married to his brother Mashoor for the last 10 years and the couple had three children. The couple had, however, been estranged and Sakoora had been living with her parents for the last three years. Sakoora had taken one of their children along and was seeking custody of the other two, police were told.

Sipahia had said that his sister Kia had been unwell that day and when he was taking her to the hospital, a Bolero car had intercepted them, and Kia was kidnapped.

Inspector Gopal Krishan said that upon investigation, it was found that Sipahia had lodged a false complaint. Kia was traced to Bajra village. When the police reached there, Kia tried to escape but was nabbed after a chase. Based on information provided by her, her two brothers and relatives were arrested.

The accused confessed that they wanted to implicate Makhan and his family as they were pressuring them to hand over the custody of Mashoor’s children.

A case under Sections 182 (false statement), 191 (giving false evidence), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 193 (punishment for false evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.