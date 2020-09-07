e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Burglar targets Congress councillor’s office, decamps with ₹10,000

Ludhiana: Burglar targets Congress councillor’s office, decamps with ₹10,000

The crime has been recorded in the surveillance cameras

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused captured in a CCTV footage.
The accused captured in a CCTV footage.(HTphoto)
         

An unidentified man barged into the office of Congress councillor from ward number 12, Naresh Uppal, after breaking open its locks on Sunday and decamped with ₹10,000.

The crime has been recorded in the surveillance cameras. The registration number of his motorcycle has been also been captured. The Tibba Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Councillor Uppal in his complaint stated that he had locked his office in New Subhash Nagar around 2.45pm. “At 4.30pm when I came back, I was shocked to see the door of the office broken open and ₹10,000 missing from the drawer,” he added.

When he scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in his office, he found a masked man turning up there on a motorcycle. The man wore a yellow coloured shirt. Uppal said the registration number of the motorcycle has been captured in the CCTVs.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused. The police have been trying to ascertain his identify, he added.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
‘State of border can’t be delinked from state of relationship with China’: Jaishankar
‘State of border can’t be delinked from state of relationship with China’: Jaishankar
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Bengaluru drug probe: Court extends actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody till Friday
Bengaluru drug probe: Court extends actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody till Friday
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In