Ludhiana: Child rights' body vice-chairman meets 6-yr-old rape victim's family, assures help

Ludhiana: Child rights’ body vice-chairman meets 6-yr-old rape victim’s family, assures help

The accused has already been arrested under Section 376 (A and B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Ti,mes, Ludhiana
The girl had been raped by the 45-year-old accused on Thursday when she was playing outside the labour quarters. (Representative image)
The girl had been raped by the 45-year-old accused on Thursday when she was playing outside the labour quarters. (Representative image)
         

A day after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s colleague, the vice-chairman of Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sebi Thomas, visited Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where the girl is undergoing treatment.

Thomas met the girl’s family and assured them of all possible support from the commission. He also met the CMCH director and officials of the district administration and police and told them to provide financial assistance to the family through the district legal services authority and social welfare department if the victim belongs to the Scheduled Castes community.

The girl had been raped by the 45-year-old accused on Thursday when she was playing outside the labour quarters. The accused has already been arrested under Section 376 (A and B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Thomas, who was accompanied by Rajwinder Singh Gill, deputy director of the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, lauded the district administration, police and doctors for providing timely and quality treatment to the victim.

