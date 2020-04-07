Ludhiana: CMCH resumes OPD services, takes all precautions

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 00:04 IST

The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has resumed outpatient department (OPD) services with all patients and their relatives being screened at the entrance of the hospital.

Patients and their relatives are also being asked to sign a consent document before entering the hospital, stated a communique issued by the hospital.

The patients, suspected to have coronavirus symptoms, are being sent to the Flu OPD, where they are being treated with latest medicines as per guidelines, said the communique.

The communique also stated it was heartening to see the overwhelming support extended by citizens of Ludhiana have given through donations.

The hospital has also demarcated a section with all modern facilities to treat the Covid-19 patients and contain the spread of the virus within the hospital.

This section has 20 beds with ventilators on eight of these beds.

This section has been created to separate Covid-19 patients from those coming to the OPD and the emergency.