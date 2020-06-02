e-paper
Ludhiana commissioner of police reinforces various ban orders

Directs all hotels, dharamshalas, sarais, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and palace owners to get their businesses registered as keepers under the Sarai Act, 1867

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The top cop has banned pasting of black films on windows of all vehicles, as the films make it difficult to identify the people sitting inside the vehicle.
Exercising his powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday issued several ban orders for areas falling under the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

All hotels, dharamshalas, sarais, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and palace owners have been directed to get their businesses registered as keepers under the Sarai Act, 1867.

He also banned pasting of black films on windows of all vehicles, as the films make it difficult to identify the people sitting inside the vehicle, and sometimes, criminals use this to their advantage.

Consumption of alcohol in open at roadside carts, dhabas, shops and other public places has been banned, as people indulge in fights in inebriated condition, which leads to law and order problem.

The commissioner also banned use of footpaths to install carts or stalls of eatables, and shopkeepers can also not use this space to display their goods outside their premises. Violation of these orders will invite legal action.

The orders will remain in force for the next two months.

