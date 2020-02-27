e-paper
Ludhiana cop booked for embezzlement of ₹19 lakh

Accused gave income tax department official ₹3 lakh, refusing to return rest of the amount from Maalkhana

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
  A head constable has been booked for alleged embezzlement of ₹19 lakh from Maalkhana of division number 3 police station, on Thursday.  Accused was identified as Malkit Singh.

The complaint was lodged by Teja Patel, a businessman of Nirankari Mohalla. In 2018, inspector Kamaldeep Singh had recovered ₹51.85 lakh from Patel at a checkpoint. Singh was the then station house officer of division number 3 police station. 

Later, income tax officials had asked them to store the cash at Maalkhana. On December 11 last year, inspector Satish Kumar, of the I-T department, went there to collect the amount, which was under observation of the accused. But the accused cop gave Kumar just ₹29.85 lakh and a cheque of ₹22 lakh.

The head constable asked the official to not encash the cheque and wait till December 17. Later, the accused took back the cheque and gave Kumar ₹3 lakh, refusing to return rest of the amount. 

A case was registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC at division number 3 police station. ASI Mohan Singh said accused is yet to be arrested.

