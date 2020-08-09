e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Cop’s car stolen from outside police station

Ludhiana: Cop’s car stolen from outside police station

The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against an unidentified person and initiated an investigation

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The car of a senior constable was stolen from outside Sahnewal police station on Sunday.

The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against an unidentified person and initiated an investigation.

A complaint was given by Kuldeep Singh of Manngarh village, who had parked the cop’s car outside the police station on Sunday.

In his complaint, Singh said that on Saturday he had gone to meet Raj Kumar in his car, that he outside the police station. When he came out after some time, he was shocked to see the car missing from outside the police station.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

ASI Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have been scanning CCTVs installed in the area to get a clue of the accused.

top news
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In