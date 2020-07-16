Ludhiana cops get pulse oximeters while healthcare workers decry lack of proper face masks

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:09 IST

When it comes to fighting the battle against Covid-19, two government departments in Ludhiana stand in stark contrast from each other.

While government healthcare workers have been protesting for amenities as basic as face masks while dealing with Covid-19 patients, the police department has arranged for special health kits for their personnel.

With a number of cops in the district contracting the infection and the virus even claiming the life of ACP Anil Kohli on April 18, the police department has provided pulse oximeters to police personnel to keep a check on the blood oxygen levels of.

A pulse oximeter is a small device, attached painlessly to the fingertip, to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body within a few seconds. It also measures the pulse rate.

As the novel coronavirus attacks the respiratory system, a drop in the body’s oxygen level can help diagnose infection in lungs, even if the patient is not facing breathlessness. This can enable prompt anti-viral medication and minimise spread of infection.

The police department has also been randomly testing its force, and has so far distributed prophylactic medicine worth nearly Rs 5 lakh among cops.

On the other hand, healthcare workers have held at least two protests, claiming poor quality of masks and mistreatment towards infected workers admitted at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

“The pulse oximeters have been given to the cops, who tested positive previously and particularly those who are in home quarantine with mild symptoms,” said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

“If the oximeter detects their oxygen level lower than 95%, they have been directed to call authorities concerned for hospitalisation,” the commissioner added.

“So far, 55 cops have been infected. While 27 have recovered, 28 are still under treatment,” he said.

Besides providing them free kits, the police officials are conducting interaction and counselling sessions with the infected policemen to boost their morale.

On his part, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, “Even with limited resources, we are trying to provide the best of facilities to our employees.”