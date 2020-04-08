Ludhiana: Coucillor’s husband accused of demanding commission from vegetable vendor

cities

Congress councillor Sandeep Kumari’s husband Gaurav Bhatti has been accused of demanding commission from a vegetable vendor for allowing sale of vegetables in his ward.

Raju Munjal, whose partner Suleman is enlisted as a vendor with the market committee for supplying vegetables in ward number 23, has submitted a complaint regarding it with additional deputy commissioner of police Ajinder Singh on Wednesday.

Munjal alleged that his partner Suleman had also invested in the project to supply vegetables ward wise to the street vendors. When they went to supply the vegetables on Saturday, Bhatti allegedly charged ₹2 per kg commission on the vegetables sold by them. Bhatti allegedly also forced them to sell the rest of the vegetables to the vendors of his area at lower prices, which cost them a loss of ₹16,000.

Munjal claimed that he also has an audio recording of Bhatti and he has apprised the police about the same. He said that they have demanded that the vendor be allowed to supply vegetables without any interference.

Gaurav Bhatti, however, refuted the allegations. He said that the vendor and a few other residents of the area who are affiliated with the opposition party are trying to defame him. Bhatti claimed that he had demanded no commission and the vendor was selling vegetables at higher rates without displaying the rate list and that too in the absence of administration officials. Bhatti said that he had also submitted a complaint with the police demanding inquiry into the matter and seeking action against the complainant for defaming him.