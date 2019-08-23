Ludhiana couple eyeing US work permit duped of ₹15 lakh

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:32 IST

Police are on the lookout for a travel agent, who has allegedly fled to Thailand after duping a city resident of ₹15 lakh, charged to help him and his wife get a US work permit.

The accused, Harmeet Singh, is a resident of New Hargobind Nagar.

In his complaint to the police, Jaswinder Singh, 29, stated that he met Harmeet through his friends, Neeraj Kumar and Mandeep Singh, in October 2018.

Harmeet told him that his entire family was settled abroad, and they helped people migrate to other countries. He offered to help him and his wife move to US in exchange for ₹20 lakh.

Jaswinder said though he paid the amount to Harmeet, he failed to meet his end of the deal. When he demanded his money back, Harmeet returned only ₹5 lakh, and eventually fled to Thailand.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Jaswinder had filed a complaint in March this year. Following an investigation, they had booked the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

