Ludhiana couple hire pick-up auto, then make away with it after injuring driver; arrested

The accused were planning another loot when they were arrested.

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a pick-up auto driver of his vehicle and some cash, in Ludhiana on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, 36, of Mamdot of Ferozepur and Kirna, 32. They were arrested from Sahibana Chowk when they were hatching a conspiracy to loot another vehicle, with their accomplice Sunil Kumar of Bedi Nagar, Moga. Sunil managed to escape with the vehicle when police reached the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, Ramgarh police post in-charge, said the accused had hired the pick-up auto of Dalbir Singh alias Ravi of Lalru, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, on August 16 on the pretext of shifting household items to Ludhiana. On reaching Jandiali village, the accused injured Dalbir and escaped with his pick-up auto and Rs 17,500 cash.

Dalbir had lodged a police complaint in this regard on August 17. The case was registered under Section 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ASI said that the couple has an eight-year-old son, who has been handed over to the relatives after their arrest.

