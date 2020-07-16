e-paper
Ludhiana deputy mayor files complaint against mayor for 'misbehaving' with her husband

Ludhiana deputy mayor files complaint against mayor for ‘misbehaving’ with her husband

Sarabjeet Kaur said she will not attend any meeting of the municipal corporation till satisfactory action is taken against the mayor.

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Upset over mayor Balkar Sandhu allegedly misbehaving with her husband, deputy mayor Sarabjeet Kaur has submitted a complaint against the mayor with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday.

Seeking action against the mayor at party-level, Kaur said that she will not attend any meeting of the municipal corporation till satisfactory action is taken against the mayor.

In her complaint, the deputy mayor said that her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapur, who is block president (Ludhiana South-2), had called up the mayor on July 3 seeking his approval for a file regarding extension to contractual junior engineers (JE) and sub-divisional officers (SDO) working in the bridges and roads department of the MC.

Deputy mayor Sarajeet Kaur

“Responding to this, the mayor asked my husband to not interfere in matters pertaining to the city and restrict himself to his ward. This is not acceptable. as my husband also deals with complaints received at my office and he is a senior Congress leader. We are being asked to restrict ourselves to our ward, will the mayor do so too?” she questioned.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu

She has also alleged that she is not allowed to speak in General House meetings of the MC even when the state government has allotted 50% seats to women.

A copy of the complaint was forwarded to local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra and Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The mayor, while refuting the allegations levelled against him, said, “I have already approved the file for which Jarnail called me up. I never misbehaved with him or made any derogatory remarks. The matter pertains to July 3 and I do not know why it is being raised now.”

