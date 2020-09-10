e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana excise officials end strike, resume work with 50% staff

Ludhiana excise officials end strike, resume work with 50% staff

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan, Ludhiana
         

After suspending work for three days, excise and taxation department officials resumed their duties on Thursday as their state-level association called off its indefinite strike on Wednesday night.

The department officials were on mass casual leave for two days (Monday and Tuesday) and announced an indefinite strike on Wednesday in protest against the alleged unlawful action being taken by the vigilance bureau against excise and taxation employees in different parts of the state.

One of the officials requesting anonymity said the steering committee — Confederation of Associations of Senior Officers, ETOs and Inspectors — met with Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan and other senior officials on Wednesday evening. During the meeting, it was decided that the vigilance bureau will first take permission from the financial commissioner (taxation) before initiating any inquiry against the department officials.

Earlier, the protesting employees had stated that FIRs are still being registered against them on flimsy grounds and arrests are also being made. Search operations are being conducted in officials’ houses, which is humiliating. Recently, the vigilance bureau had also conducted raids in Transport Nagar and a few other areas.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Rajpal Khaira said, “The strike has come to an end the office is now open with 50 percent staff. Few works like issuance of permits etc were affected due to the strike, but there was no revenue loss.”

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In