Ludhiana farmer, accomplice attack farm officers for asking him not to transplant paddy before June 10

Ludhiana farmer, accomplice attack farm officers for asking him not to transplant paddy before June 10

The injured officials have been identified as Husandeep Singh Brar, agriculture development officer (ADO), Mattewara, and Nidhi Chaudhary, ADO, Khwajke

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A farmer and his accomplice attacked two officials, including a woman, of the agriculture department with a hoe and injured them at Bonkar Gujjran village on Monday. Two officials fled from the spot to avoid attack. The assaulters also damaged the vehicle of the officials.

The officials had gone to the village to stop the farmer from transplanting paddy before the official deadline of June 10 for sowing paddy in Punjab.

The injured officials have been identified as Husandeep Singh Brar, agriculture development officer (ADO), Mattewara, and Nidhi Chaudhary, ADO, Khwajke. They have been admitted to the civil hospital in Samrala. On being informed, the Koomkalan police have initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The accused managed to escape.

ADO Husandeep Singh Brar said a team of agriculture officials, led by block agriculture officer Jatinderpal Singh, had gone to stop farmer Gurpreet Singh Gill from transplanting paddy in his fields before June 10.

He added that as they went to his fields, the farmer, along with his accomplice, attacked them with a hoe. The accused also vandalised their car. The farmer had already transplanted paddy in 2 acres of his land. he said.

ADO Nidhi Chaudhary said they went the village to counsel him not to transplant paddy before June 10, but the farmer called his accomplice and assaulted them with a hoe. She added that block development officer Jatinderpal Singh and agriculture sub-inspector Charanjit Singh run away from the spot to save themselves.

Jaswinder Singh Brar, officiating president, Agriculture Officers Association, Punjab, demanded stern action against the accused. He said if the farmer is not arrested and a case of attempt to murder not lodged against him, the entire agriculture department field staff in Punjab will go on strike from Tuesday.

Inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO at the Koomkalan police station, said the police will lodge an FIR against the farmer after recording the statement of agriculture officers. He added the police have been conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.

