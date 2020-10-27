e-paper
Ludhiana: Former Youth Cong chief's son booked in illegal weapons case

Ludhiana: Former Youth Cong chief’s son booked in illegal weapons case

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Rana. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of one of the accused caught for snatching Rs 3.42 lakh from a resident on October 9.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The son of Dimple Rana, the former chief of the Youth Congress’ district unit, has been booked for possessing an illegal .32 pistol.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Rana. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of one of the accused caught for snatching Rs 3.42 lakh from a resident on October 9.

Police had recently nabbed three persons, identified as Gurpreet Singh, Sanjiv Kumar alias Sanju and Mohit Sharma, in the case. During interrogation, Sanjiv Kaumar alias Sanju said that nearly four to five months ago, when the government had imposed travel restriction due to Covid-19 outbreak, he had visited Uttar Pradesh (UP) along with Yuvraj and purchased two pistols illegally for Rs 50,000 each.

Sanju said that nearly one-and-a-half-months ago, he visited Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh (UP) along with Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, and purchased another .32 pistol.

Sharing details, Division Number 6 station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar said that soon after receiving the information, a case under Section 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused Yuvraj and Sukhchain.

A raid was conducted and Sukhchain Singh was arrested. The pistol was also recovered from his possession. However, Yuvraj is still on the run.

