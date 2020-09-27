Ludhiana: Govt College building (east) work progressing at snail’s pace

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:21 IST

The ongoing construction of the new building of Government College Ludhiana (East), situated opposite Vardhman Mill on the Chandigarh Road here, has been going on at a snail’s pace after the authorities released only Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 3 crore to the contractor this month.

A visit to the site revealed that work of the administrative, arts and science blocks have been started but the installation of doors, whitewash of the two blocks is yet to begin. As per sources, these works require huge funds and with the finance department releasing only Rs 1 crore, the contractor has decided to complete the work of two blocks until more funds are released.

Executive engineer of the public works department (PWD), Adesh Gupta said, “We have received a sum of around Rs 1 crore from the state higher education department but we had sent a requirement of Rs 3 crore. Before that, the funds had been released in November last year. To expedite the work, the authorities need to release the pending funds. The project is worth Rs 12 crore.”

The construction on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018, and is expected to be completed by January next year. In June, the work on the construction of the new building of the third government college in the city came to a halt due to the paucity of funds.

Sanjay Talwar, member of legislative assembly (MLA) said, “Funds of Rs 1 crore have been released to the contractor and the rest will be released soon. I will be going to Chandigarh next week to assure that the required funds will be released soon to the contractor by the finance department. The classes for the BA course will be conducted in the new premises from January.”

The foundation stone of the building was laid at the site on January 28, 2018. On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur to start BA part 1 and part 2 classes temporarily from there. Students of these classes were supposed to be later shifted to the new college.