Ludhiana govt schools to send non-board class results via WhatsApp

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:36 IST

Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the district government school principals have directed the non-board class teachers (those of classes 1 to 4, classes 6 to 9 and Class 11) to declare students’ annual exam results through WhatsApp on Tuesday.

This is contrast to the earlier practice of school authorities declaring the annual results of non-board classes and holding parent-teacher meetings (between 9am to 1pm) on March 31 every year.

The meetings were held so that the parents could interact with school heads, teachers and school management committee members to get to know about the strengths, weaknesses and interests of their wards. The idea was to improve the students’ performance in the next class.

As per sources, most subject teachers have evaluated the answer sheets and prepared the results. However, the teachers of schools with higher student strength faced problems in preparing results as the data and lists arranged by them have been kept in their respective schools.

Kanwaljot Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, said, “The results of all non-board class students are ready and I have instructed all teachers to inform the parents about the same through WhatsApp. Teachers will make phone calls to inform parents about the results of those students who need to take the compartment exam in a particular subject.”

“Earlier, students used to accompany their parents to get to know about the results on March 31. I used to interact with the parents and motivate the children to continuously better their performance,” Kaur said.

Sarabjit Singh, head teacher of Government Primary School, Gobind Nagar, said, “We have around 203 students enrolled in classes 1 to 4 and will declare their annual exam results on Tuesday as directed by the state education department. Only this time, no meeting will be conducted in the school. Teachers have been directed to send the results to parents on WhatsApp.”

Meanwhile, authorities at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, have decided to not declare the results on Tuesday. The school has over 2,500 students enrolled in non-board classes.

Principal Sanjeev Thapar said, “We are almost ready with the results but the data of a few students has been kept in the school and so we can’t declare the results on Tuesday. When I sent a few teachers to the school to collect the data, the cops did not allow them to reach the school.”

QUOTE: The results of all non-board class students are ready and I have instructed all teachers to inform the parents about the same through WhatsApp. Teachers will make phone calls to inform parents about the results of those students who need to take the compartment exam in a particular subject.: Kanwaljot Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd