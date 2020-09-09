e-paper
Ludhiana grows health wise

With the district crossing the 12,000 mark in cases, the markets have started wearing a deserted look despite shop timings being extended to 9pm

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
With Ludhiana being the worst-affected district in Punjab, consumers have started staying away from malls and market places in the city.
With Ludhiana being the worst-affected district in Punjab, consumers have started staying away from malls and market places in the city. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The importance of social distancing has finally rung in among Ludhiana residents who until recently could be seen crowding in markets and defying Covid norms. With the district crossing the 12,000 mark in cases, the markets have started wearing a deserted look despite shop timings being extended to 9pm.

On Wednesday, the usual hustle and bustle was missing from the main markets of the city, including Chaura Bazar, Pink Plaza market, Ghumar Mandi and Model Town market, among others. Even malls reported a low footfall.

Pink Plaza market
Pink Plaza market
Chaura Bazar
Chaura Bazar
Akalgarh market
Akalgarh market
Mall road
Mall road

Chaura Bazar Shopkeepers Association president Parampal Singh Witty said, “The recent relaxations announced by the government have provided relief to shopkeepers, but the footfall in markets is still low. We are only receiving around 30% of our usual customers.”

“Loss of income is also a major reason behind low footfall as many families are struggling to make ends meet amid the financial crisis,” said Witty.

