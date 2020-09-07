e-paper
Ludhiana: Hotel, restaurant owners welcome relaxations

According to the state government’s guidelines, hotels and restaurants will be open on Saturdays as well

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The hotel and restaurant owners of the city have welcomed the state government’s decision to allow the hotels and restaurants to remain open throughout the week and on Saturday till 9pm.

According to the guidelines, non-essential shops will also be allowed to open on Saturdays and will be allowed to function till 9pm.

The state government has also revised night curfew timings which will now be from 9:30pm to 5am.

After 9pm, home delivery of food will be allowed, as per revised guidelines.

Meeting with finance minister

Earlier during the day, a delegation of the state’s hotel and restaurant association met finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in Chandigarh.

Amarveer Singh, president of the association, demanded a waiver of the excise fee of six months and urged to extend the dine-in in timing of hotels and restaurants till 9.30 pm.

Singh said that the finance minister agreed to the terms forwarded by the delegation.

“Our businesses received a massive setback, first during the lockdown and later, due to the strict government guidelines. We are currently not in a position to run our businesses let alone paying taxes. We have urged the government to be considerate so that we can bring our businesses back on track,” said Amarveer Singh.

