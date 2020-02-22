Ludhiana: Jail inmate slits throat with spoon, rescued

cities

A 25-year-old undertrial tried to kill himself by slitting his throat with a sharpened spoon at the Ludhiana Central Jail, police said on Saturday.

Other inmates foiled the suicide bid and alerted jail authorities.

The undertrial, Rahul, resident of New Madhopuri, was lodged in jail after being arrested for snatching.

Karanvir Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said on February 17, Rahul went to the toilet in the morning and slit his throat with a spoon. Other inmates saw him attempting suicide and intervened. They informed the jail authorities who rushed him to the jail hospital. As he was bleeding profusely, the doctors referred him to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

Singh said a spoon with sharpened edges was recovered from Rahul, who has since been discharged from hospital and sent back to prison.

He said Rahul was being counselled to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdial Singh from the Division Number 7 police station, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rahul on Friday after receiving information from jail officials.

On September 28, 2019, a snatching accused had hanged himself from the grille of a bathroom at the jail. Other inmates had rescued him and informed jail officials. He was rushed to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital, but he had died during treatment.

Earlier, on September 19, an undertrial in a drug case had ended his life, also by hanging himself in the bathroom of the prison.