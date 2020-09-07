e-paper
Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for raping 14-year-old daughter

Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for raping 14-year-old daughter

According to the victim, her father had been raping her for the past few months

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Sahnewal police on Monday arrested a labourer for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the victim, her father had been raping her for the past few months. She claimed to have shared her ordeal with her mother, but the accused threatened both of them with dire consequences.

In her complaint to the police, the girl mentioned that she has four elder sisters, all of whom are married.

She said her father was unemployed, while her mother worked as a labourer in a factory to support the family.

The girl alleged that her father had been raping her in the absence of her mother.

She told the police that on Friday too, the accused had assaulted her sexually.

The girl had left her home after the assault and returned the next day.

When her neighbours and relatives asked her why did she leave, she narrated the entire episode to them, after which the police were informed.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complainant approached them on Monday.

Accused has been arrested: Police

“Immediately after receiving her compliant, we registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The accused has been arrested,” he added.

The sub-inspector said they will conduct a medical examination of the girl to ascertain if she was pregnant.

