Ludhiana labourer booked for raping minor cousin, impregnating her

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:53 IST

Police are on the lookout for a labourer, who allegedly raped his 14-year-old cousin and impregnated her, in Janampuri.

The crime came to the fore when the girl complained of stomach pain and was examined by doctors at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

The victim, who is a student of Class 7, told the police that on December 29, 2019, she was alone at home, when her cousin, who is in his 20s, barged in and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the matter to her parents and left.

Her father said she complained of severe pain in the stomach on April 24, following which they took her to the Ludhiana civil hospital. There, the doctor informed them that she was four months pregnant. On being coaxed, the victim revealed the sexual assault to her parents.

Sub-inspector Tamanna Devi of Salem Tabri police, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A manhunt has been launched for his arrest.