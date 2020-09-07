e-paper
Ludhiana labourer dies in factory mishap; owner booked

Ludhiana labourer dies in factory mishap; owner booked

This is the second such case wherein a factory owner has been booked for causing death due to negligence in the last five days

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Moti Nagar police have booked the owner of a textile factory after one of the workers employed there died while on duty on Sunday.

This is the second such case wherein a factory owner has been booked for causing death due to negligence in the last five days.

The deceased has been identified as Parsu Sakal Dev Mandal, 32, of Vijay Nagar. He was working in the factory for past several years.

In his compliant to police, brother-in-law of the victim Gautam Kumar Mandal said Parsu used to work as a machine operator in the Jindal Textile at Industrial Area-A. “Parsu’s co-workers called me on Sunday and informed that some slabs used for covering the roof fell on him and he has sustained severe injuries,” he added.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the complainant said.

ASI Mewa Ram, who is investigating the case, said the cemented slabs were used to cover the factory. “The slabs were almost four decades’ old and accidentally fell on the worker. A case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against factory owner Ravinder Kumar Jindal.

Last Wednesday, a 13-year-old girl had died after her dupatta got stuck in a machine while working at a factory. She was working as a child labourer for the past two months.

