Ludhiana labourer held for abetment to suicide after wife ends life

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:18 IST

The Salem Tabri police have arrested a labourer for abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old wife ended her life by hanging herself in Gagandeep Colony on Wednesday.

According to the victim’s uncle, the accused has been mentally and physically harassing her for dowry.

He told the police that his niece had married the accused two years ago. Soon after their marriage, her husband started harassing her for more dowry. As her parents were unable to fulfil his demand, the relatives had intervened in the matter several times and the accused would promise to not harass her again. But he did not relent.

Depressed by the treatment meted out to her, his niece hanged herself from the ceiling fan on June 16.

ASI Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.