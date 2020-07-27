e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man found dead, family suspects murder

Ludhiana man found dead, family suspects murder

The victim’s father said that the marks of injuries noticed on his face and head hinted that he was murdered with a blunt weapon

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 19-year-old man was found dead in a vacant plot near his house in Ghalauti village of Payal on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ashokveer Singh, a resident of Ghalauti village. Singh’s family suspects that he has been murdered.

Manmohan Singh, father of the victim said that his son had gone for an evening walk, but did not return home. His family members conducted a search and found him dead in a vacant plot near their house.

Manmohan said that the marks of injuries noticed on his face and head hinted that he was murdered with a blunt weapon.

Superintendent of Police (SP, detective) Jagwinder Singh Cheema said that the body has been sent for postmortem to the civil hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

