Ludhiana man hacks four members of his family to death, goes missing

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 16:32 IST

Rajiv Sunda, 60, a resident of Ludhiana’s Mayur Vihar, hacked four members of his family to death with an axe and knife on Tuesday morning before fleeing in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car only to set it ablaze and go missing, police said.

The car was found burnt on Humbran Road, 4km from his house, the police said, adding a search was on for the absconding accused.

The victims were identified as the accused’s wife Sunita Sunda, 58, son Ashish Sunda, 35, daughter-in-law Garima Sunda, 32, and grandson Suchet, 12.

Rajiv and his son Ashish were in the business of building construction and share trading.

SUICIDE NOTE RECOVERED

A suicide note was recovered from the house in which Rajiv Sunda claimed that he had taken the extreme step as his daughter-in-law used to threaten to implicate him in a fake dowry case. He said that the family members of his daughter-in-law had not returned money they had borrowed and were trying to extort more money by threatening him.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said a family dispute could have led to the murders but things would be clear once the accused is arrested.

Garima’s brother Ashok Kumar found the bodies when he reached the house at 6.30am. He told the police that Suchet called him up around 6am, saying that his grandfather and grandmother were beating him and his father.

When he reached the house, he found Rajiv Sunda driving his car out of the house. “I asked Rajiv about the matter but he in turn told me to wait and let him take the car out of the house. Instead of explaining anything, Rajiv sped away. I sensed something fishy and alerted neighbours before entering the house,” Ashok Kumar said.

“On entering the house, we were shocked to find the bodies of Sunita, Ashish, Garima and Suchet. We immediately informed the police,” he said.

ALL BODIES BORE MULTIPLE INJURIES

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City-3) Sameer Verma said the bodies of Garima and Suchet were on a bed, while Sunita lay dead on the floor. Ashish’s body was found in the lobby. All bodies bore multiple injuries, including on the throat.

The police have recovered an axe and a knife used to commit the crime from the spot.

Minutes later, the police found the burnt car of Rajiv Sunda on the side of Humbran Road. It is suspected that he fled after torching the car. While escaping, he hit a scooterist also.

The police are investigating if the family members were awake, why didn’t they resist or shout for help.