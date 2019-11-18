e-paper
Ludhiana man held with 1.5kg opium in Meharban

ACP (East) said the accused is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling, possessing illegal weapon, liquor smuggling and assault

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused in police custody in Meharban in Ludhiana on Monday.
The accused in police custody in Meharban in Ludhiana on Monday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Police arrested a man with 1.5kg opium in Hawas village in Meharban on late Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Resham Singh, alias Bhangu, 29, of Boothgarh village in Meharban, was smuggling the contraband in a Skoda car, which has also been seized.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Ajinder Singh said Resham was nabbed near the bus stand of Hawas.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Meharban police station.

BROUGHT OPIUM FROM UTTAR PRADESH

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said the accused used to smuggle contraband from Uttar Pradesh and sell it among addicts in Punjab. “The accused is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling, possessing illegal weapon, liquor smuggling and assault,” Chaudhary said, adding that Resham was produced before the court and remanded in three-day police custody. “More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he said.

