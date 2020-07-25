e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man killed in head-on collision between bikes

Ludhiana man killed in head-on collision between bikes

Accident took place near Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara. The deceased was identified as Parshuram, 34, of Garhi Tarkhana village.

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A motorcyclist was killed and his friend was injured in a head-on collision with another two-wheeler near Sirhind Canal in Machhiwara on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Parshuram, 34, of Garhi Tarkhana village.

His friend, Vikas Mukhia, said he was riding pillion behind Parshuram during their commute from Pawat Bridge to Machhiwara. When they reached near Sirhind Canal, a motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit theirs.

All three men were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where Parshuram succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector Sukhvir Singh, SHO at Macchiwara police station, the other motorcyclist, Parduman Singh of Ballio village, had been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He is currently under treatment.

top news
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
‘Auspicious time for Ram Temple ceremony has come after 500 years’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Auspicious time for Ram Temple ceremony has come after 500 years’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In