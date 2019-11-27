Ludhiana: Man thrashes traffic cop towing away his wrongly parked bike

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:33 IST

A case has been registered against an unidentified man for thrashing a constable deployed in the traffic police department when he was towing away a motorcycle for wrong parking near Mata Rani Chowk.

The complainant Prithi said that he is deployed on general duty at the traffic police department and drives a tow van to lift vehicles for wrong parking.

On Wednesday evening, when he was going from Girja Ghar Chowk towards Mata Rani Chowk, he saw a motorcycle, bearing registration number PB 10 CJ 5249, parked on the wrong side of the road.

He lifted the bike in his van and was about to go when the bike owner came and started arguing with him. The bike owner then thrashed him and fled with the vehicle.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Division number 1 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh said a case has been registered and police are trying to trace the accused.