e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana mayor reschedules MC house meet to November 10

Ludhiana mayor reschedules MC house meet to November 10

The mayor said that he has to attend a meeting with the local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on November 11 and so he has decided to reschedule the MC house meeting to November 10.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu
Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu(HT FILE)
         

Mayor Balkar Sandhu has rescheduled the general house meeting of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to November 10 from November 11. The mayor said that he has to attend a meeting with the local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on November 11 and so he has decided to reschedule the MC house meeting to November 10. For maintaining social distancing, it has been decided that the meeting will be held at Rose Garden at 3 pm and the public will not be allowed to enter the area during the meeting.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Clinical MI book final berth as Bumrah, Kishan star vs DC
Clinical MI book final berth as Bumrah, Kishan star vs DC
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In