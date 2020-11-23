e-paper
Ludhiana MC chief suspends building inspector for laxity

The building inspector had failed to take action against illegal constructions at large

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Tightening the noose around building inspector Harjit Singh for his failure to take action against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal suspended Singh on Monday.

Sabharwal said,”Singh is deputed at MC Zone B office and we have received complaints that he has failed to take action against illegal constructions at large.”

“He has been suspended with immediate effect and a proceeding has been forwarded to the local bodies department for getting final approval,” the MC chief added.

