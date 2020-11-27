Ludhiana MC earns ₹2.9 crore by auctioning 4 parking lots

cities

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) remained successful in conducting e-auction of its parking lots in third attempt and managed to earn ₹2.9 crore by auctioning four out of five lots in the city on Thursday. Till now, the parking lots were being managed by MC as the previous contracts had expired in October.

While the MC had floated tenders for e-auction of five parking lots, no bidder turned up for the facility at Model Town extension (tuition market).

The multi-storey parking near MC’s Zone-A office has been auctioned for ₹1.24 crore, including 20% night charges (reserve price ₹80.5 lakh); Feroze Gandhi market parking lot went for ₹1.16 crore (reserve price 80.1 lakh); BRS Nagar parking lot for ₹20.2 lakh (reserve price ₹18.5 lakh) and Bhadaur House parking lot for ₹30.3 lakh (reserve price ₹27.5 lakh). Contractor Deepak Madaan remained the successful bidder for multi-storey parking lot, while Jugnu enterprises gave highest bid for other three spaces.

The parking lot of Sarabha Nagar’s I-block market was auctioned for ₹4.3 lakh last week.

The contractors can charge ₹10 as parking fee for two-wheelers and ₹20 for cars.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “The successful bidders will have to deposit 1/6th of the amount to the civic body within 24 hours. The parking lots will be handed over to the bidders after getting final approval from MC’s finance and contracts committee.”

Earlier, members of local market association had opposed the e-auction of Feroze Gandhi market parking lot.

The market association had demanded that the MC should first mark a fire lane, parking area and no parking zones in the market. Also, yearly parking should be introduced to reduce traffic congestion in the market, they had sought.

MC to avail ₹100 crore loan for development works

With the civic body mulling availing ₹100-crore loan for development projects in the city, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting with representatives of different banks at MC’s Zone-D office on Thursday.

The representatives have been directed to submit the quotations, following which final decision to select the bank from where the loan has to be availed will be taken.

Mayor Sandhu said, “The MC has almost cleared the previous loan of ₹200 crore and a loan of ₹100 crore is being taken for development projects in the city.”

The opposition has been taking a dig at the MC for its failure in taking up development projects and the matter was also raised during the meeting of general house on November 10.