Ludhiana MC employees fleece visitors at parking lots

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:20 IST

Despite the tall claims of officials of the municipal corporation (MC), employees of parking lots continue to fleece visitors.

The illegal practice is being done right under the nose of the senior MC officials as Rs 50 instead of Rs 20 is being charged for car parking at the multi-storey parking lot near the MC headquarters - MC Zone A office near Mata Rani chowk. Further, Rs 20 is being charged for two-wheeler parking against the approved fee of Rs 10. E-ticketing machines have been provided to the staff but manual receipts are being issued at most points.

Similarly, Rs 30 and Rs 20 are being charged at Bhadaur house parking lot for car and two-wheeler parking respectively. Receipts are only issued to visitors when they ask for it at the BRS Nagar and Bhadaur house parking lots. At Feroze Gandhi market parking lot, some unidentified persons are also involved in the collection of parking fees but no action is being taken by the MC.

The parking contracts of six parking lots including multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office, Model Town Extension (tuition market), BRS Nagar (near orient cinema), Sarabha Nagar market block-I, Bhadaur house and Feroze Gandhi market expired last month and the lots are now being managed by the civic body as it has failed to allot the new contracts as of now.

A shopkeeper in Chaura Bazar, Jaspreet Singh said, “It is a complete nuisance and the MC staff is also involved in the entire nexus. Tall claims are made by the MC that e-ticketing has been implemented at the lots but its own staff issues manual receipts that too when someone asks for it. The residents are left a harried lot as even the senior MC officials and politicians are hand in gloves with the parking mafia. The staff deployed at the multi-storey parking lot charge Rs 50 for car parking and the residents are left with no other option but to pay as there is no other parking available in the nearby areas.”

The MC employees also misbehave with visitors if questions are raised over overcharging and non-issuance of receipts.

A resident of BRS Nagar Satinder Singh said, “Apart from fleecing, the MC employees also misbehave with visitors if they oppose overcharging. Residents are left with no other option than to face harassment at the parking lots.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “I have not received any complaint against overcharging till now and I will direct the concerned officials to check the illegal practice. If any staff member is caught fleecing residents, strict action will be taken against him.”

BOX

Parking fee:

Two wheeler : Rs 10

Four wheeler : Rs 20

Small commercial vehicle: Rs 50

Big commercial vehicle/trucks: Rs 100