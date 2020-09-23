e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC invites firms to give presentation of Smart City project

Ludhiana MC invites firms to give presentation of Smart City project

The project to establish the Integrated Command and Control Centre worth ₹55 crores is being taken up under the Smart City Mission.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After three firms submitted bids for establishing the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the municipal corporation’s Zone D building, the civic body invited owners of all firms to give a presentation of their projects on Wednesday.

The project worth ₹55 crores is being taken up under the Smart City Mission where the MC would take up maintenance work of over 1,400 cameras installed under safe city project and additional 300 cameras would be installed to keep a check on the working of the MC staff and dumping of waste in Buddha Nullah.

The project has been hanging fire for over a year.

Officials said that the presentations would help the civic body in knowing about the technical competency of the firms which have submitted bids with the MC for establishing ICCC. The report would be submitted with the higher authorities in the local bodies department.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Pardeep Sabharwal and joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezhian.

Sabharwal said, “After the ICCC would be established both police and MC would be able to monitor the activities in the city with the help of CCTVs. The report would be sent to the local bodies department for taking a final decision regarding technical competency of the bidders, following which financial bid would be opened.”

