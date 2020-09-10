e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC invites residents to help improve city’s cleanliness ranking

Ludhiana MC invites residents to help improve city’s cleanliness ranking

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, MC has invited voluntary participation through forms by September 30.

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Roping in citizens to help improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the municipal corporation (MC) has announced competitions for hotels, educational institutes, hospitals, government offices, resident welfare associations and market associations.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, MC has invited voluntary participation through forms by September 30.

The establishments will be judged via different categories on the basis of different parameters. Top three facilities in each category will be awarded Swachhta certificates.

In similar competitions organised last year, 72 institutions/establishments had participated. MC officials said the competitions carried 70 marks under the yearly Swachh Survekshan.

The parameters include waste segregation at source, installation of dustbins on the premises, any campaign taken up to promote swachhta, condition of toilets and innovation, among others.

Ludhiana was ranked 34th among 47 cities with a population over 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. However, it bagged the “Best big city in innovation and best practices” award.

MC community development officer Maheshwar Singh said, “The swachh ranking competitions are being organised on the directions of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The forms can be downloaded from MC’s website mcludhiana.gov.in and submitted via email at ldh.sbmumc@gmail.com. These can also be handed over in person at the MC office near Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar by September 30.”

Appealing to the residents to participate in the competitions, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Residents’ participation will not only help MC improve the city’s ranking, but also provide a clean and hygienic environment to visitors in the respective establishments/institutions.”

