Ludhiana MC planning to set up vending zone on Hambran road

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:05 IST

Moving a step forward towards developing street vending zones in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) will soon develop a zone on the Hambran road near the Haibowal dairy complex as a pilot project.

The civic body has got the project notified from the state government and is awaiting funds for the zone, which will include facilities such as sheds, dustbins, parking facility, etc.

The MC officials said the estimated cost of the project would be around Rs 1.1 crore and the construction work would commence soon after approval from the state government for funds and design of the zone.

The MC will be collecting a certain amount from vendors for space in the zone and for maintenance of the site. As per information, around 200 vendors would be allotted space in the zone.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “The MC has already got the site notified as a vending zone and the proposal has again been sent to the state government for vetting. It will a take few months to develop the zone and this will pave the way for establishing zones in other parts of the city.”

The project has been hanging fire for the last over four years. Vendors have been demanding the establishment of zones, as in the absence of the zones, the MC takes action against the vendors, who disturb the movement of traffic. At present, the MC is collecting monthly composition fee from vendors of up to Rs 3,000.

Recently, the MC General House had also approved over 160 vending/non-vending zones in the city. But, the project is yet to get approval of the state government. Earlier, the MC had identified over 21,000 vendors in the city, for allotting space in the vending zones.

The residents have also been demanding the establishment of vending zones as street vendors occupy a major portion of roadsides, resulting in traffic and parking woes. After the establishment of zones, street vendors will be shifted from roadsides.

