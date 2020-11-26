Ludhiana MC ranks institutions, offices, hospitals, hotels on cleanliness

cities

To improve the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday announced swachhta rankings for schools, hotels, resident welfare associations (RWA), government departments and hospitals.

The MC had received 72 applications under different categories and the results were announced on the basis of different parameters set by the civic body under the competition.

As many as 22 educational institutions, 15 hospitals, 11 government offices, 12 resident welfare associations and 12 hotels situated at different parts of the city participated in the competition.

The parameters of the competition include waste segregation at source, installation of dustbins on the premises, any campaign taken up to promote cleanliness, condition of toilets, and innovation, among others.

Under the category of educational institutes, Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar was ranked first while Sat Paul Mittal School and BCM Senior Secondary School in Sector 32, Chandigarh road, bagged the second and third position respectively.

Among hospitals, CMC hospital bagged the first position, while Fortis Hospital and Civil Hospital were ranked at second and third position respectively.

In the government offices category, the office of District Defence Welfare was ranked first, Central Post Office stood at second and Employee Provident Fund Organisation third.

Manav Jeewan Adarsh Sewa Society was ranked first in the resident welfare associations category, while Guru Ramdas Co Society and Silver Kunj Development Society have been ranked second and third respectively.

Park Plaza won the first prize in the hotels’ category, while Hotel Regal Blu and Hotel Maharaja Regency bagged second and third positions respectively.

MC Community Development Officer, Maheshwar Singh said, “Certificates and awards will be provided to the management of respective organisations/management in the coming days.”

MC officials said the competitions carried 70 marks under the yearly Swachh Survekshan.

Ludhiana was ranked 34th among 47 cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. However, it bagged the “best big city in innovation and best practices” award.

MC fails to score

While the civic body is taking up Swachh Bharat Mission activities in the city, the civic body has failed to bag any award in the competition among the government offices. The office of District Defence welfare has bagged the first prize under this category.