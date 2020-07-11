e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MLA inspects vulnerable waterlogging points in city

Ludhiana MLA inspects vulnerable waterlogging points in city

The inspection was done at the underpass of the southern bypass below Ferozepur road, C Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Hambran Road, among other areas

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspecting different chronic points in the city on Saturday
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspecting different chronic points in the city on Saturday (HT photo)
         

While the accumulation of rainwater affecting most of the city’s roads, cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspected different chronic points in the city on Saturday and directed the officials to find ways to tackle the problem.

The inspection was done at the underpass of the southern bypass below Ferozepur road, C Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Hambran Road, among other areas. The residents slammed at the civic body on social media on Friday as the underpass remained waterlogged 24 hours after the city received rainfall.

Ashu directed the MC officials to ensure that all the water recharging wells should be cleaned so that the rainwater seeps through them in case of heavy rainfall. A poclain machine and JCB machines have also been deputed along various points of Buddha Nullah to avoid overflow.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In